Strong quake hits Indonesia, no reports of damage

JAKARTA: A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia early on Thursday (Jun 20), 248 kilometres west of Jayapura, Irian Jaya, in the province of West Papua, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

USGS said the quake had a magnitude of 6.3, revising its initial estimate of the magnitude from 6.5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no reports of damage so far and Indonesian authorities said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake, which hit in an area that is sparsely populated, had a depth of 12 kilometres, USGS said, revising its initial estimate of a depth of 10 kilometres.