Strong wind, rough seas expected in several Malaysian states

KUALA LUMPUR: Strong northeasterly winds of between 50 and 50 kph with waves as high as 4.5 metres are expected in waters off Samui and North Condore until Sunday (Dec 16).

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, such weather conditions are dangerous to all shipping and marine activities, including fishing and ferry services.

Meanwhile, strong northeasterly winds of between 50 and 50 kph with waves as high as 3.5 metres are expected in waters off Tioman, South Condore, North Bunguran, northwest of Reef South, Reef North, Layang-Layang and West Palawan.

Similar weather conditions are expected in waters off Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang during the same period, making it dangerous for small boats, as well as sea sports and other recreational activities.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in the Straits of Melaka and Bunguran will continue until noon on Wednesday.