Strong winds, rough seas expected in several Malaysian states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has warned of northeasterly winds of 40 to 50kmh, with waves up to 3.5m expected to occur over the waters off Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor, Sarawak and West Sabah until Tuesday (Nov 6).

The department, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the condition was dangerous to small crafts, recreational sea activities, fishing and ferry services.

Advertisement

“The coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor and Sarawak are also vulnerable to choppy seas until Tuesday.

It also issued second category warning on strong northeasterly winds of 50-60 kmh with waves up to 4.5m expected to occur over the waters off east of Condore dan west of Reef North until Tuesday.

The condition is dangerous to all shipping and coastal activities including fishing and ferry services, it said.

The agency added that strong northeasterly winds of 40 to 50 kmh with waves up to 3.5m are expected to occur over the waters off southeast of Samui, Tioman, Bunguran, west of Condore, Reef South, east of Reef North, Layang-layang, Labuan and Palawan until Tuesday.

Advertisement