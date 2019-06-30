Students fall ill mere hours after schools in Pasir Gudang reopen amid pollution crisis

JOHOR BAHRU: Students in Pasir Gudang suffered breathing problems and nausea on Sunday (Jun 30), just hours after 111 schools in the area were reopened after being ordered to close last Tuesday due to a pollution scare.

Several students and teachers fainted during the reopening of Kopok National School, which Bernama was covering, at about 8.30am.



The others schools believed to be affected are Tanjung Puteri Resort National Secondary School, Seri Alam Dua National Secondary School, Taman Pasir Putih National School, Ladang Sungai Plentong Tamil school, Taman Nusa Damai National Secondary School and Taman Cendana National School.



At least three ambulances from Sultan Ismail Hospital and the Civil Defence Force were seen rushing to the school.



Parents were also seen taking their children back home.



Around 30 students and teachers from 15 schools have been referred to the health clinic so far, with symptoms of vomiting and dizziness.



Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said at least 130 students were found to have experienced breathing difficulties and nausea, but after the screening, only 30 people including three teachers were referred to the Masai and Pasir Gudang health clinics.

Schools would however remain open and go on as usual on Sunday, he said.



“Only advice to the schools is that if students experience the symptoms immediately take them to the health clinic. In the morning, checks by Pasir Gudang Emergency Mutual Aid (Pagema) showed that air quality readings were still at a normal level,” he told reporters after his visit to Kopok National School.

According to Mohd Khuzzan, most of the students who experienced the symptoms were in classrooms located at higher levels.



“Tomorrow we will move them to a lower level as a precautionary measure,” he said.

