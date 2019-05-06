Students in Penang secondary school taken ill after science experiment goes awry

BAYAN LEPAS, Penang: A science experiment at a secondary school in Bayan Lepas went wrong on Monday (May 6), causing 13 students to suffer from breathing difficulties.

Advertisement

A statement on the Penang Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page said the students were down with breathing difficulties after inhaling iodine while conducting a science experiment.

“All victims were brought to a safe space and were given preliminary treatment," it said.

“One student was taken to the Pulau Pinang Hospital for further treatment.”

First-aid responders rushed to the school to provide immediate assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh reportedly said the incident was a “chemical leakage and explosion”. He added that the situation was under control.

However, the police later clarified that there was no chemical leak or explosion.



Southwest district deputy police chief DSP Jefri Md Zain was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail that the incident was caused by a chemistry experiment involving iodine.



The Form Four students had heated up iodine in the science laboratory. Due to lack of ventilation, they suffered shortness of breath, he added.

