Subaru recalls 2.2 million cars over brake light glitch

TOKYO: Subaru on Thursday (Feb 28) announced a global recall of 2.2 million SUVs, the biggest ever for the company, over a brake light glitch that could affect how the vehicle engines start.

The company said it was recalling 306,728 units of the Impreza and Forester cars in Japan, while the remaining 1.96 million vehicles will be recalled in North America and other regions.

"It is the biggest (recall) as far as the number goes," a Subaru spokesman told AFP.

No accident has been reported in connection with the problem.

The company said that silicone gases that can come from cleaning products or cosmetics could coat part of the switch for the brake lights, interfering with the lights turning on properly and also engine ignition.

Subaru, which filed a document with the transport ministry, did not disclose the cost of the recall, but the Nikkei newspaper said the company expects it to be around ¥10 billion (US$90 million).

Subaru's reputation, built partly on it touting the safety of its vehicles, has been dented by various scandals in recent years.

It had to admit to a mileage-data cheating scandal as well as acknowledging it allowed factory staff without proper authorisation to conduct final inspections on some vehicles.