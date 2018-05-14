Suicide attack at Surabaya police HQ involves family of 5

SURABAYA: Indonesia's police chief said a suicide attack outside a police building in Surabaya on Monday (May 14), which wounded officers and civilians, was carried out by a family of five that included an eight-year-old child.

The family, riding on two motorbikes, blew themselves up at a checkpoint outside the police station, Police Chief Tito Karnavian told a news conference. The young child survived and is now recovering, he said.

On Sunday, a family of militants killed at least 13 people in suicide attacks on three churches in Surabaya.