Suicide attack at Surabaya police HQ involves family of 5

SURABAYA: Indonesia's police chief said a suicide attack outside a police building in Surabaya on Monday (May 14), which wounded officers and civilians, was carried out by a family of five that included an eight-year-old child.

The family, riding on two motorbikes, blew themselves up at a checkpoint outside the police station, Police Chief Tito Karnavian told a news conference. The young child survived and is now recovering, he said.

The blast occurred at 8.50am (9.50am Singapore time) at the checkpoint outside the building. Police confirmed that four perpetrators who used two motorcycles during the explosion are dead.



CCTV footage shown on Indonesian television showed the motorcycle arriving next to a car and exploding as officers approached it.

The latest blast comes just a day after suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.



The series of suicide attacks was the "act of cowards", President Joko Widodo later said on Metro TV on Monday, pledging to push through a new anti-terrorism bill to combat networks of Islamist militants in the country.



"This is the act of cowards, indignified and barbaric," he said, adding that he would issue a regulation in lieu of a law next month to force through a new anti-terrorism bill if parliament failed to pass it.



Chief security minister said police, backed by the military, would step up security across the country.

"The president has commanded that police, helped by TNI (the armed forces), to exert all power to secure the nation," coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs Wiranto told reporters.