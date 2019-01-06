Sultan Muhammad V steps down as Malaysia's king

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Muhammad V stepped down as Malaysia's king on Sunday (Jan 6) after just two years on the throne.



The king had officially notified the Malay Rulers on his abdication through a letter sent to the Secretary of the Conference of Rulers, said the Comptroller of the Royal Household in a statement.

Advertisement

“In discharging the wishes of His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, Istana Negara hereby announces that His Majesty is abdicating as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong effective Jan 6, 2019, pursuant to Article 32 (3) of the Federal Constitution,” said Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Rumours of the abdication were circulating online earlier in the week, although Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he had not received official word on the matter.

"I didn't receive letters or any official indication about anything, so I am not going to talk about it," said Dr Mahathir at a press conference on Friday.

Mahathir also said that "as far as (he) knew", the king had resumed duties after going on leave for two months up until Dec 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to online reports in November, the 49-year-old monarch recently married 25-year-old former beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, who held the title of Miss Moscow in 2015.

The reports featured pictures of the supposed wedding, which were said to have taken place on Nov 22 in a concert hall in the upscale Moscow suburb of Barvikha.

Mahathir said then that he did not have official confirmation on the wedding.

Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan was installed as Malaysia's 15th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong in December 2016.

