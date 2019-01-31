Sultan of Pahang to ascend throne as new Malaysian king

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's newest king will ascend the throne on Thursday (Jan 31), marking the start of a five-year term.

Pahang's Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was elected as the new Malaysian king last week by members of the country's royal families, following the unexpected abdication of the previous monarch.

The role of the deputy king has been given to Perak's Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Both of them will be sworn in and take their oaths during a ceremony at the palace. The details of the oath will be read out by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Earlier at midnight, the official flag of the king was raised at the palace in Kuala Lumpur.

Sultan Abdullah, 59, succeeds Sultan Muhammad V from Kelantan, who stepped down after just two years on the throne, a first in the country's history.



The former has a reputation of being well-versed in state affairs and is known as a humble and gracious figure.

He was appointed crown prince in July 1976, when he was just 16 years old, and took over his father's duties for the first time when he was 20 years old, when former sultan Ahmad Shah served as Malaysian king from 1979 to 1984.



He also studied Foreign Affairs and Diplomacy at Queen Elizabeth College, Oxford University, and was also trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.



In Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system, the election for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is held on a rotational basis every five years.

The Conference of Rulers must meet to elect a new king no later than four weeks once the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong falls vacant.

