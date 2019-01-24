Sultan of Pahang elected as new Malaysian King

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang’s Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was elected as the new King of Malaysia on Thursday (Jan 24), following a special meeting convened by the Malay rulers.

A statement by the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the Pahang ruler will serve for a period of five years, effective Jan 31.

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Shah has been elected deputy king.

The special meeting, which began at 11.15am at Istana Negara, was chaired by Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu.

Eight Malay rulers cast their ballot papers during the election process. The proceedings ended by 12.45pm.

Journalists and photographers began gathering outside the Istana as early as 7am.

The need for a new King came after Sultan Muhammad V's unprecedented move to step down on Jan 6, after just two years on the throne.

The abdication, a first for Malaysia in modern times, followed reports that he married an ex-beauty queen in Russia in November during a purported two-month medical leave.

Under Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system, the election for the King is held on a rotational basis every five years. The Sultan of Pahang was believed to be next in line, followed by the Sultan of Johor.

Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed ruler of Pahang on Jan 15, putting him at the head of the line to be elected as king.

The proposal to appoint Sultan Abdullah as the new ruler of Pahang was made because his father Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, is “gravely ill”.

The Sultan, who was born on Jul 30, 1959, is the fourth child and eldest son of Sultan Ahmad Shah and the late Tengku Afzani Tengku Muhammad.

He will be sworn in as King on Jan 31.

The functions of the King are largely ceremonial.

He serves to safeguard Islam in Muslim-majority country, and must assent to the appointment of individuals for various senior government roles including that of prime minister.