Indonesian police arrest terror suspects in East Java linked to Surabaya bombings

JAKARTA: Terror suspects arrested from areas in East Java have close links to the Surabaya bombings, Indonesian police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said on Monday (Aug 26).

"They were closely linked to the Surabaya bombings. At least, they knew of the plan to launch the bomb attacks in Surabaya," Prasetyo said.

Hanafi Abu Zufar, 39, leader of the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group in Madura, was arrested in Sampang on Thursday, together with the group's Lamongan district leader Salman, 31.



Police said that the two suspects had attended a meeting of JAD leaders at an Islamic centre in East Java a day before the Surabaya bombings.

A series of suicide bombings in Surabaya and Sidoarjo on May 13 and May 14 last year killed 13 perpetrators, 14 civilians, and injured 42 others.



Last Friday, anti-terror police arrested a member of JAD Blitar and two other suspects.

Another man was apprehended on Saturday during a robbery at a jewellery store in Magetan. The man claimed the money he collected from the robbery was to be used to join the fight in Syria.

