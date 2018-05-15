Indonesian police kill militant suspect linked to terror group behind Surabaya church bombings

SURABAYA: Indonesian police on Tuesday (May 15) fatally shot at least one pro-Islamic State suspect connected to the terror group behind the church bombings in the Indonesian city of Surabaya.

The shootout took place in a boarding house at about 5pm local time (6pm, Singapore time).

Major-General Petrus Golose told Channel NewsAsia that one man was killed in the shootout.

Asked if the man killed was from the pro-Islamic State Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) that unleashed a carnage of suicide bombings in the city over the past two days, Major-General Petrus said "yes".

He gave no further details.

A family of six killed at least 11 people and injured another 40 in a wave of blasts including a suicide bombing outside churches in Surabaya on Sunday.

On Monday, another militant family of five riding two motorbikes blew themselves up at a police checkpoint in the city, wounding 10 people and killing four of the family and two others.

SOUNDS OF SHOOTING

One resident, a teenager, told Channel NewsAsia that there were many police at the scene on Tuesday.

"I was out playing with my friends when we heard sounds of shootings. There were many cops at the scene," said Diaz.

A bomb disposal squad was also dispatched to the scene. Minutes later, the police pushed back the crowds and a blast went off, suggesting that the police had carried out the controlled detonation of explosives.

Crowds gather outside the home of a terror suspect who was shot dead. (Photo: Amy Chew)

Residents told Channel NewsAsia a family of five lived in the boarding house where the shootout took place.

"I have never seen the husband but I have seen the wife and kids. She sometimes sells fruit and fish at the market," said a woman, who declined to be named.