Surrender money from 1MDB, Malaysia anti-graft agency urges account holders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday (Jul 3) requested people who know or suspect that funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) have gone into their accounts to surrender it voluntarily or face legal action.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull said all such money are public funds and must be returned immediately.

The holders of such accounts should come to the MACC and it would show proof that the 1MDB funds had been misappropriated, he said.

"We will gather all such money and will return it to the people,” he said.

He also said that all accounts suspected to be linked to 1MDB would be frozen immediately for the purpose of investigations.

Shukri said that so far no notice had been issued before freezing these accounts.

“It is needless to do that because that will warn the account holders to clear their accounts.

“The MACC has sufficient evidence that the money that went into their accounts is from 1MDB and anyone involved will have action taken against them by having their property forfeited or sued,” he said.

Shukri did not rule out the possibility of more accounts being frozen.

He advised individuals whose accounts had been frozen to call at the MACC and voluntarily return the money.



Shukri also said that the MACC received encouraging cooperation from several countries where the money trail had been detected, such as Singapore, Switzerland and the United States.

The 1MDB Special Task Force had said that 408 bank accounts involving a total of RM1.1 billion were frozen on June 26 and 29. These accounts belonged to individuals, political parties and NGOs.

On Tuesday, the task force confirmed that former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested in relation to the probe.