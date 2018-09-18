Suspected alcohol poisoning kills 15 in Malaysia, more than 30 hospitalised

SHAH ALAM: Fifteen men have died and 33 others hospitalised after coming down with suspected alcohol poisoning, said Malaysian police on Tuesday (Sep 18).

The men had consumed alcoholic drinks bought from various shops in Klang Valley on Monday.

Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said that the victims included Malaysians, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals.

“The first victim who was a factory worker at Sungai Buloh died at around 7pm on Monday and his death was reported by his employer. Then, two more deaths happened that night.



“This morning, three more deaths occurred, and one more victim was reported dead at around 4pm. As of 5pm today, the death toll is 15 people," Mazlan said in a statement on Tuesday.



He added that the victims were believed to have consumed two types of whiskey and a type of beer. Authorities are waiting for the full post-mortem reports.



Local news portals The Star and The Malay Mail identified the three brands as Mandalay Whiskey, King Fisher Beer and Grand Royal Whiskey.



The New Straits Times reported that police confiscated at least 20 boxes of assorted alcohol from two grocery shops in Sungai Buloh.



The report added that the two shops were run by foreigners from Nepal and Myanmar, and that the premises are near the hostel and workplace of the first victim.

