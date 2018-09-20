Suspected cat killers charged in Malaysian court, plead not guilty

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men suspected of killing a stray cat by putting it in a dryer at a self-service launderette have pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animal.

The two men, taxi driver A Mohanraj, 41, and technician SS Satthiya, 26, were charged in court on Thursday (Sep 20).

The pair, together with another person who is still at large, had allegedly committed the offence at a self-service launderette in Gombak, Selangor between 12.54am and 1am on Sep 11.

CCTV footage showed two of the men putting the cat, which was pregnant, into the dryer at about midnight. In the video obtained from the laundry facility, one of them could be seen lifting the cat from the floor as the other opened the dryer door.

After they placed the cat inside the machine, the men closed the door and walked away. They returned shortly after to put some coins into the dryer and activated the machine.

The men then watched as the machine whirred with the cat still in it.

The cat was later found dead in the dryer by a customer.

If found guilty, they face a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The court granted both accused bail of RM18,000 each and ordered them to report to the nearest police station once a month pending the conclusion of the case.



Both accused were not represented. Their case will be heard again on Oct 16.

