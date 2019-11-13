Suspected suicide bombing at police headquarters in Indonesia's Medan

JAKARTA: A blast outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan in North Sumatra is a suspected suicide bombing, a police spokesman said on Wednesday (Nov 13).

Tatan Dirsan Atmaja, a spokesman for the North Sumatra police, said by telephone that the suspected suicide bomber had died in the attack. He said some police officers had been wounded in the blast that occurred at 8.40am local time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of Indonesian television channels showed footage of people rushing out of buildings around the headquarters.

An eyewitness told Metro TV: “I heard a loud bang! I was around 20 metres away. Police immediately secured us and took us to a safe place.”



Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Nov 13, 2019, after a suicide attack occurred during their morning roll call. (Photo: AFP / ATAR)

When interviewed by Kompas TV, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the bombing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are still investigating the scene … (We) suspect for the time being that the bomb was on the perpetrator’s body,” he said.

“Once we have finished investigating the scene, we will reveal more.”

He also told Metro TV: “We suspect it was one suicide bomber, based on the body parts.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.