Suspicious packages sent to several foreign embassies in Australia - media

SYDNEY: Australian authorities are investigating several suspicious packages sent to some foreign embassies in Melbourne, including the U.S., British, Swiss and German diplomatic missions, domestic media reported on Wednesday.

Images taken by 9News showed firefighters and paramedics attending the Indian and U.S. missions in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city. There were no immediate reports of any harm to staff.

Police in the southern state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, did not comment immediately when contacted.

A spokeswoman for the British High Commission confirmed its office in Melbourne had received a suspicious package.

"We are liaising closely with the AFP (Australian Federal Police) and the local authorities regarding the situation," she said.

"All our staff are safe and accounted for," she said.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)