In pictures: Tens of thousands evacuate as erupting Philippine volcano Taal blankets towns in ash

MANILA: It was disaster and chaos on Monday (Jan 13) at the Taal volcano island - typically a scene of serenity and a popular tourist attraction in the Philippines.

The Taal volcano began rumbling on Sunday, spewing lava and thick columns of ash into the sky and across the surrounding area.

Plumes of smoke and ash rise from Taal volcano on Jan 12, 2020. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)

Residents walk past wooden boats as Taal volcano erupts, in Tanauan town, Batangas province south of Manila on Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe)

Authorities raised the volcano alert level to its second-highest, saying an "explosive eruption" could happen in "hours to days". They also warned that an eruption could send a tsunami surging across the lake.

Erman Batan breaks into tears over her missing husband Roberto, whom she has not seen since they evacuated their homes near the Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)

A family is assisted by police as they evacuate to safer ground, Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)

People watch as the Taal volcano spews ash and smoke during an eruption in Tagaytay, Cavite province south of Manila, Jan 12, 2020. (Photo: AP/Bullit Marquez)

More than 24,000 people were evacuated from the island and the area immediately around it as dozens of tremors set residents on edge.

A family evacuates to safer ground on Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)

Trees destroyed as thick clouds of ash are seen in the distance. (Photo: Joel Vergara)

Pictures taken in the city of Talisay near the volcano showed houses and cars caked in ash, as well as mud-filled streets. Trees appeared ashen and depleted.



Homes caked in mud in Barangay Aya, Talisay in the Batangas province. (Photo: Joel Vergara)

Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

Soldiers and policemen were also seen standing guard in the middle of the street and ushering residents away in trucks.

A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the errupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Bottled water and other dry goods were seen at at least one evacuation centre in the area. Fresh food was also being distributed to residents.

Residents living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Taal, one of the world's smallest active volcanoes, is located about 70km south of the centre of the Philippine capital, Manila.

A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A stray dog barks on a road covered with ash from Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

More than 500 flights were delayed or cancelled on Sunday, snarling plans for tens of thousands of people travelling through Manila's international airport.

Flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were partially resumed on Monday.

Among the airlines that rescheduled flights on Sunday and Monday were Singapore Airlines, and AirAsia.

Schools such as the San Roque Elementary School in Tanauan, Batangas have become evacuation centres for residents near the volcano.



Bottled water and other dry goods at San Roque Elementary School in Tanauan, Batangas near the Taal volcano. (Photo: Joel Vergara)

