Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Taipei

TAIPEI: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 shook parts of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, on Monday (May 13), the island's Central Weather Bureau said.

The quake was centred in the northeastern county of Yilan, it added. There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.



It comes nearly a month after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien, in what authorities said was the largest quake to hit Taiwan so far this year.

Seventeen people were injured in the Apr 18 earthquake, which shook buildings and temporarily halted metro services in Taipei.

One of those injured, a Malaysian tourist, subsequently died after he was hit by falling rocks while hiking in the island's Taroko Gorge National Park.

