Taiwan bridge collapse crushes fishing boats, some crew feared trapped

TAIPEI: A bridge collapsed into a harbour in northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday (Oct 1), crushing several fishing boats with some crew feared trapped, authorities said, although the number of casualties was not immediately clear.

Several injured people were taken to hospital, while divers plunged into the waters in a search for those feared trapped in a couple of fishing boats, two government officials from the port township of Suao told Reuters.

"The bridge collapsed at around 9.30am while an oil tanker vehicle was on it, setting the vehicle on fire," said Shih I-chun, the secretary of the town's mayor. "We feared that some fishermen might be trapped in the boats."

Authorities have pressed soldiers into the rescue effort and set up an emergency centre to run the operation.

In a Facebook post in Chinese, Taiwan lawmaker Wang Ting-yu said the Nanfang'ao Bridge collapsed at 9.30am, crushing at least three fishing vessels and causing an oil tanker to catch fire.

Naval officers have been sent to search for victims in the water.

Six people have been taken to hospital, two with severe injuries and four with lighter injuries, he said.

Nanfang'ao Bridge in Taiwan collapses on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Ocean Affairs Council)

He also cited the mayor of Suao - the township in which the bridge is located - as saying five people had been rescued and six foreign workers were awaiting rescue.

The reason for the bridge collapsing in clear weather was not immediately apparent.

Late on Monday, typhoon Mitag, packing maximum winds of 162kph, swept past northeastern Taiwan, injuring 12 people and cutting power to more than 66,000 homes, with more than 150 flights cancelled.

