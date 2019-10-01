Taiwan bridge collapse crushes fishing boats, some crew feared trapped

TAIPEI: A bridge collapsed into a harbour in Taiwan's northeastern Yilan county on Tuesday (Oct 1), injuring at least 14 people as it smashed down on to fishing vessels moored underneath and sent a petrol tanker plummeting into the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dramatic CCTV images captured the moment the 140m long single-arch bridge came crashing down in Nanfang'ao, on Taiwan's eastern coast.

The petrol tanker can be seen almost making it across the bridge, which spanned a small fishing port.

A bridge collapsed into a harbour in northeastern Taiwan on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/王定宇)

A fishing boat is pictured after it was crushed when a bridge collapsed in the Nanfang'ao fish harbour in Suao township on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: Sam YEH / AFP)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the images, the road gives way and tumbles down onto at least three fishing boats below as the petrol tanker follows.

The truck later burst into flames, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

In a Facebook post in Chinese, Taiwan lawmaker Wang Ting-yu said the Nanfang'ao Bridge collapsed at 9.30am, crushing at least three fishing vessels and causing an oil tanker to catch fire.

He also cited the mayor of Suao - the township in which the bridge is located - as saying five people had been rescued and six foreign workers were awaiting rescue.

Coastguard officials said at least 14 people were injured. Local fire officials said the driver of the petrol tanker was among those taken to hospital.

Divers were searching for those feared trapped in a couple of fishing boats, two government officials from the port township of Suao told Reuters.

"The bridge collapsed at around 9.30am while an oil tanker vehicle was on it, setting the vehicle on fire," said Shih I-chun, the secretary of the town's mayor. "We feared that some fishermen might be trapped in the boats."

Authorities have pressed soldiers into the rescue effort and set up an emergency centre to run the operation.

"Saving life is priority," Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said in a Facebook post. "I will ask related authorities to make all effort for the rescue."

Nanfang'ao Bridge in Taiwan collapses on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Ocean Affairs Council)

President Tsai Ing-wen said a rescue operation had been launched to look for any more injured or missing people.

"We hope to safely rescue all in the shortest time to minimise the damages," she told reporters.



The reason for the bridge collapsing in clear weather was not immediately apparent.

The bridge was built in 1998 and the cause of the collapse is being investigated.

Late on Monday, typhoon Mitag, packing maximum winds of 162kph, swept past northeastern Taiwan, injuring 12 people and cutting power to more than 66,000 homes, with more than 150 flights cancelled.

