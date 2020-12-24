Taiwan cancels tourism event after COVID-19 case

TAIPEI: Taiwan's tourism department on Wednesday (Dec 24) cancelled an annual New Year celebration at the northeastern tip of the island, after a report of the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case since Apr 12.

The event, which was to watch the sun rise on the first day of the year, was due to take place in the coastal town of Fulong.

Other New Year's Eve celebrations, including fireworks in Taipei, are still taking place, but with masks mandated for attendees.

PILOT FIRED

A pilot, blamed for infecting two colleagues and causing the first local coronavirus transmission since April, was fired on Wednesday.



The man - who worked for Taiwan's EVA Airways - was fined NT$300,000 (US$10,600) for failing to "truthfully declare" his contacts and activities to health authorities once he learnt he was infected.

The New Zealander did not wear a mask while on duty earlier this month despite being reminded by a Taiwanese pilot, who along with a Japanese colleague also tested positive, according to EVA Airways.

Authorities said the pilot visited several locations, including two department stores, but had claimed he could not recall where he had been.



Taiwan has so far reported a total of 777 cases - mostly imported - and seven deaths. About 130 people remain in hospital for treatment.

