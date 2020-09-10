Taiwan denounces large-scale Chinese drills near island

TAIPEI: Taiwan denounced China on Thursday (Sep 10) over large-scale air and naval drills off its southwestern coast which it called a serious provocation and a threat to international air traffic.

It urged Beijing to rein in its armed forces.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own, has stepped up military exercises near the island, in what Taipei views as intimidation to force it to accept Chinese rule.

Yeh Kuo-hui, from Taiwan's defence ministry's operations and planning department, told a hastily-arranged news conference that China's intentions could not be predicted.

"We must make all preparations for war readiness," Yeh said, following a news briefing from senior officers describing the Chinese activities over the last two days, and showing a map of Chinese movements.

The drills took place in Taiwan's air defence identification zone, between the main Taiwanese island and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, the ministry said. Taiwan says China sent advanced Su-30 and J-10 fighters to participate.

Taiwan Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping said the drills threatened regional stability and endangered international aviation, he said.

"We once again say, do not underestimate the military's determination to defend our home. We are confident and capable of defending ourselves," Chang said.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the government had shared "information related to China's threat to key friendly nations", a likely reference to the United States, Taiwan's main arms supplier and most important international backer.

China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment. China has held numerous military exercises up and down its coast and near the island in recent weeks.

Taiwan has this week been carrying out live-fire weapons tests off its southeast and eastern coast.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has warned of a rising risk of accidental conflict, saying communication must be maintained to cut the risk of miscalculation.