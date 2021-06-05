Taiwan reports more than 500 new domestic COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported 511 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jun 5), including 35 cases added to totals for recent days as authorities readjust infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

That was up from the 472 domestic infections reported on Friday.

On Friday, Taiwan also received 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for free, doubling the number of shots the island has received to date.

Taiwan is battling a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated only about 3 per cent of its population. ​​​​​​​



The donation is a triumph for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who has faced public anger about the slow arrival of vaccines and small protests by the main opposition party, the Kuomintang, outside her offices.



Taiwan will also get shots under a White House plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world.

Taiwan has received only about 860,000 doses so far, mainly AstraZeneca shots, but also a smaller number from Moderna. It has ordered more than 20 million doses from AstraZeneca and Moderna and is also developing its own vaccines.

