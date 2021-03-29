Taiwan says no progress in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine talks

TAIPEI: There has been no progress on talks to seal a deal with Germany's BioNTech for its COVID-19 vaccine though talks are continuing, Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday (Mar 29).

Taiwan complained last month that the firm had pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure. BioNTech responded by saying it did plan on providing the vaccine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at parliament, Chen was downbeat on the chances for finalising the agreement.

"At present there has been no further progress, and the opportunity for both to complete the contract is getting less and less," he added.

Taiwan has a contract for 5 million of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine that relies on similar technology as that used by the Pfizer-BioNTech one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chen said that with the Moderna ones coming, as well as domestically made vaccines in development, there was less urgency to obtain the Pfizer-BioNTech one, though Taiwan would still like them if possible.

"We are still in communication with them," he added.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BioNTech signed a deal with Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to exclusively develop and commercialise COVID-19 vaccine products developed using its mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In return Fosun agreed to pay up to US$85 million in licensing fees and invest US$50 million for a stake in the German firm.

Advertisement

BioNTech's development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is US firm Pfizer.

Taiwan began its vaccination programme this month with AstraZeneca shots. There are only 34 active COVID-19 cases being treated in hospital in Taiwan.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​