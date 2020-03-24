Taiwan's COVID-19 cases top 200 for first time

Man wears mask in Taipei, Taiwan amid COVID-19 outbreak coronavirus
This photo taken on Mar 17, 2020 shows a man wearing a face mask next to signs informing visitors that the church is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, at the entrance to the St Christopher Church in Taipei. (Photo: AFP / Sam Yeh)
TAIPEI: Taiwan's government on Tuesday (Mar 24) announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 215.

All new cases were imported, with the patients having travelled to countries including Britain, Ireland, Turkey and Indonesia, the government said in a statement. 

