Taiwanese delivery man faces 6-figure repair bill after crashing into 4 Ferraris

SINGAPORE: A Taiwanese delivery man who crashed his van into four Ferraris could face a six-figure repair bill, local media reported.

The 20-year-old, surnamed Lin, was delivering joss paper early on Sunday morning (Dec 16) in New Taipei's Shiding District when the accident happened, said Taiwan's Mirror Media.

The young man's family runs a joss paper business. The man was helping his mother with deliveries as she had taken ill that morning, TVBS reported.

Lin was driving at about 40kmh and was tired from delivering goods overnight, the police said. No one was injured.

The police also said that media coverage of the accident have garnered support from dozens of people, who have offered Lin financial help.

Screengrab shows a yellow Ferrari involved in a chain collision in Taiwan.

The four sports cars were among a fleet parked by the side of the road during a Ferrari car owners' meet-up.

According to Taiwanese media, the Nissan van crashed into a yellow Ferrari 488, a white Ferrari F12, a blue Ferrari and a red one.

The accident left the yellow Ferrari with a gash on its left and its side mirror knocked off - damage that TVBS said could cost more than TW$3.5 million (US$100,000) to repair.

The F12 suffered a large dent to its rear. The TV station estimated repairs for the F12 could cost up to TW$5 million (US$160,000).

The other two vehicles were not badly damaged. The owner of the red Ferrari has said he will not seek damages, a report said.