TAIPEI: An earthquake jolted Taiwan on Tuesday (Oct 23), with tremors felt strongly in the capital of Taipei.

The earthquake, which struck 104km off the coastal city of Hualien, was measured at a magnitude of 5.7 by the US Geological Survey. Taiwan's weather bureau, however, said the quake had a magnitude of 6.0.

There were no immediate reports of damage, the bureau said.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31km. No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

In February, Hualien was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed 17 people.

The quake caused several buildings to partially collapse, including the local landmark Marshal Hotel.

Taiwan's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.



