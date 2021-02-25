COVID-19: Taiwan to ease some restrictions on visitors

TAIPEI: Taiwan will begin slightly easing restrictions on foreign visitors coming to the island beginning on Monday (Mar 1).

The Central Epidemic Command Center says foreign nationals wishing to come to Taiwan for business can apply for special permission at the island's representative offices abroad.

They will need to show negative COVID-19 test results obtained three days before they travel and will be tested again after undergoing two weeks of quarantine.

Travellers from a list of countries and regions classified as being of low or medium risk for COVID-19 can apply for shortened quarantine periods of between five and seven days.

Those include New Zealand, Macau, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Rule changes will also allow foreigners in travel groups to change flights in Taiwan, and make it easier for Chinese nationals to visit for personal reasons and for Chinese students to return to Taiwanese institutions of higher education.

Taiwan instituted stricter measures on Jan 1 to guard against variants of the coronavirus. The island of 23 million has recorded 946 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19.

