President Tsai Ing-wen declares victory in Taiwan election

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen declared victory in Saturday's (Jan 11) election as voters delivered a stunning rebuke of Beijing's campaign to isolate the self-ruled island, handing its first female leader a second term.

"Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free democratic way of life and how much we cherish our nation," Tsai told reporters as she announced her victory.

Tsai was seeking a second four-year term this election, having pitched herself as a defender of Taiwan's liberal values against the increasingly authoritarian shadow cast by Beijing under President Xi Jinping.



Before Tsai declared victory in a press conference, opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu conceded defeat and shared with supporters that he had congratulated his rival.

"I have called President Tsai to congratulate her," the Kuomintang party candidate told the crowd in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

"She has a new mandate for the next four years."



Han, 62, favours much warmer ties with China - saying it would boost the island's fortunes - and accuses the current administration of needlessly antagonising Beijing.

He declined to speak to the media after voting in the southern city of Kaohsiung but had cast the election as a choice between "peace or crisis" with China, adopting the slogan "Taiwan safe, people rich".

Earlier, 63-year-old Tsai told reporters after casting her vote that she hoped citizens would exercise their rights and "make Taiwan's democracy stronger".

