Taiwan's Eva Airways flight attendants to strike over pay

TAIPEI: Flight attendants for Taiwan's Eva Airways announced a strike on Thursday (Jun 20), the official Central News Agency reported, after their union failed to reach an agreement with the company in pay negotiations.



Last-ditch talks between the airline management and the union failed, and the latter announced that its members will start striking at 4pm.

According to local media, flight attendants are demanding that those working in overseas destinations have their allowance raised from NT$90 (US$2.90) to NT$150 per flight.

They are also reportedly unhappy over nine round-trip flights which they say often result in more than 12 hours of work. EVA flight attendants on those nine routes are currently required to work on both legs of each trip.

It is not immediately clear how the strike will affect flights. Eva Airways told Reuters it was still assessing the situation and details were not immediately available.



Taiwan's transport ministry said in a statement that it has asked multiple parties including rival carrier China Airlines Ltd, bus companies and the military to coordinate to minimise the impact. Airports across the island were also ordered to be ready to handle delayed passengers.



Eva, best known internationally for the Hello Kitty livery on some of its jets, operates flights to many destinations around Asia as well as to North America and Europe.

Pilots at China Airlines went on strike in February, leading to 122 flight cancellations and T$220 million (US$7.09 million) in lost revenue.