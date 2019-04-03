Taiwan rattled by 5.6-magnitude earthquake

TAIPEI: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern county of Taitung on Wednesday (Apr 3), the island's weather bureau said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 10km but no other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.6 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.



In January, a magnitude 5.3 struck off Taiwan, about 92km east of Hualien county. The quake was felt most strongly in Taitung county, which registered a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

Last February, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near Hualien city just before midnight, killing 17 people. Most of the victims were trapped in a building which had partially collapsed.



