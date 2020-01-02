Taiwan senior military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing

TAIPEI: A senior Taiwanese military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Thursday (Jan 2).

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was under way for the 13 people on board the helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.

The UH-60M helicopter made the crash landing in the mountains near Taipei for unknown reasons after taking off for a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan county ahead of the lunar new year, the defence ministry said in a statement, reported AFP.



There people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election on Jan 11, when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.