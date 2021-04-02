At least 36 dead, many injured after train carrying 350 people derails in Taiwan

TAIPEI: A train derailed in a tunnel in Taiwan on Friday (Apr 2) after apparently hitting a truck, with at least 36 people feared dead and dozens injured, as rescuers struggled to reach crushed carriages, the transport ministry said.

The train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

In their latest rescue operation update, police said 36 passengers were classified as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" - a term for someone showing no signs of life.

The police statement said 72 people were still trapped inside train carriages while 61 passengers had been sent to hospital.

The train was carrying around 350 people, and rescue efforts are ongoing, the fire department said.

A packed train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Apr 2, 2021, at the start of a long holiday weekend. (Photo: Facebook/林銘鋒)

The accident occurred on Taiwan's eastern railway line around 9.30am.

A brief video released by the Central Emergency Operation Center inside the tunnel showed rescuers arriving on the scene and one twisted carriage door.

Another live broadcast by local news network UDN showed at least two undamaged train carriages outside the tunnel with rescuers helping passengers escape.

Taiwan Railways Administration issued a separate statement saying "many" were without signs of life, citing the local fire department.

President Tsai Ing-wen's office said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event.

"The top priority now is to rescue the stranded people," her office said in a statement.

Between 80 to 100 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, the fire department said.

"Is everyone out in carriage four?" a lady is heard shouting from inside the tunnel, in images provided by the fire department.

Local media said the accident was believed to have been caused by a construction vehicle sliding down an embankment and striking the train as it passed into the tunnel.

Pictures from the scene showed the back of a yellow flatbed truck on its side next to the train.

"Our train crashed into a truck," one man said in a video aired on Taiwanese television, showing pictures of the wreckage. "The truck came falling down."

The front part of the train was situated outside the tunnel, and those in carriages still in the tunnel were being led to safety, Taiwan's railway administration said.

Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel crumbled and ripped apart from the impact, passengers gathering suitcases and bags in a tilted, derailed carriage and others walking along the tracks littered with wreckage.

Some were forced to scale doors, windows and roofs to reach safety.

The accident occurred at the start of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day hospital.

Taiwan's mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination.

In 2018, 18 people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan, in the island’s worst rail disaster in more than three decades. The driver of the eight-carriage train was later charged with negligent homicide.

That crash was the island's worst since 1991, when 30 passengers were killed and 112 injured after two trains collided in Miaoli.

Thirty were also killed in 1981 after a truck collided with a passenger train at a level crossing and sent coaches over a bridge in Hsinchu.

In 2003, 17 died and 156 were injured after a train on the Alishan mountain railway plunged into a chasm at the side of the track.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.