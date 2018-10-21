At least 17 dead, more than 100 injured after Taiwan train derails

TAIPEI: At least 17 people were dead and 126 others injured after a train derailed on Taiwan's east coast on Sunday afternoon (Oct 21), authorities said.

The train, Puyuma Express 6432, was travelling from Taitung and derailed near Yilan county near the coast, on a railway popular among tourists.

"As of 6.30pm there are 17 dead on site and 126 people injured," the Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement, adding that the train had been moving between two stations in Yilan County before the derailment occurred.

Taiwan's central government said that rescue services were at the scene and that the premier had been notified and was highly concerned over the safety of the travelers.



At least six compartments of the train overturned, said Taiwan Railways Administration, according to Apple Daily.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that more than 30 people were still trapped in the train early on Sunday evening.

A train heading from Taipei to Hualien derailed near Yilang county. 3 dead so far, 20 injured. I am on a delayed train heading towards Taipei in the opposite direction. https://t.co/I88pDyHt8x pic.twitter.com/Swl1NHo4ou — mrbrown (@mrbrown) October 21, 2018

Singaporean blogger Mr Brown tweeted that he was at the scene of the derailment, in a train heading in the opposite direction towards Taipei.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.