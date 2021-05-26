KL LRT train crash: Tajuddin terminated as Prasarana chairman 'with immediate effect', says MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, the chairman of rail operator Prasanara, had his service terminated "with immediate effect", said Malaysia's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday (May 26).

This comes after his conduct during a press conference on Tuesday about the recent LRT train collision near KLCC station was criticised by members of the public.

The crash, which happened on Monday night, left more than 210 people injured. Two passengers who were injured in the collision have undergone brain surgery, with a third needing cerebral resuscitation treatment.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Tajuddin appeared to joke about the collision in response to a question from a reporter on the situation in the tunnel.

"Normal ... only the two cars are together. They kissed each other," Tajuddin said laughing during the televised news conference.

The New Straits Times reported on Wednesday that the Malaysian Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) criticised Tajuddin's conduct during the press conference.

Its president Ajit Johl said Tajuddin's press conference after his visit to the collision site was "nothing short of rude and disgusting", reported the New Straits Times.



POLICE INVESTIGATING TAJUDDIN FOR NOT WEARING MASK

Tajuddin is also being investigated by the police for not wearing a face mask during the press conference on Tuesday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said all parties involved in the case will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for questioning.

"We have contacted Tajuddin and he has agreed to give his statement; media personnel and other individuals who were at the scene too,” he told reporters.



The police chief said the authorities opened the investigation after videos of Tajuddin wearing a face shield but not a face mask at the press conference went viral on social media.

