Teacher drowns while bathing in Malaysia river

PENSIANGAN, Sabah: A 50-year-old male teacher in Malaysia drowned while bathing in a river in Sabah on Thursday (Feb 27).

Keningau district police chief Shahrudin Mat Husain said the victim, Aramis Amukat, was a teacher at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Pensiangan and originally from Kemabong, Tenom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He drowned in Sungai Seliuh, Kampung Pensiangan.

“Police received an emergency call from the public at about 6.19pm on Thursday, about a teacher who was feared drowned while taking bath in the river,” he said in a statement.

“The victim was rushed to the Pensiangan Health Clinic and confirmed dead by a medical officer there.”

Shahrudin said the victim was then sent to the Keningau District Hospital for postmortem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police classified the incident as sudden death.