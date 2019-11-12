Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas at university campus amid unrest

HONG KONG: Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at City University campus in Kowloon Tong on Tuesday (Nov 12), a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the most dramatic unrest to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months.

Some railway services were suspended and roads closed across the Asian financial hub, which has been plunged into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Universities and schools also cancelled classes.



Tuesday's confrontations between demonstrators and police followed violent clashes the day before.



Protesters, who had already begun a city-wide day of action aimed at paralysing the international financial hub, reacted to the shooting of a fellow protester by rampaging through train stations, barricading streets and vandalising shops throughout Monday.



A man seen arguing with protesters was set on fire and volleys of tear gas were fired at lunchtime in the heart of the city's financial centre.



Hong Kong authorities said that both the demonstrator who was shot and the man set on fire were in critical condition in hospital.



Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (Nov 11) the violence that is roiling the former British colony has exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people's enemy.was speaking hours after police shot a protester, a man was set alight and volleys of tear gas were fired at lunch time in the heart of the financial centre in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during months of unrest.

She said the "rioters" were destroying society and would not succeed in their demands with violence in the "special administrative region" (SAR) of China.

"If there's still any wishful thinking that by escalating violence, the Hong Kong SAR government will yield to pressure, to satisfy the so-called political demands, I'm making this statement clear and loud here: That will not happen," she said in one of her most defiant televised addresses.

