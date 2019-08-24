Tear gas fired as Hong Kong police, protesters clash

HONG KONG: Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters who retaliated with a barrage of stones, bottles and bamboo poles on Saturday (Aug 24), as a standoff in a working-class neighbourhood descended into violence, breaking an uneasy peace that had lasted several days.

Earlier thousands of demonstrators, many wearing hard hats and gas masks, marched through the industrial Kwun Tong area, where they were blocked by dozens of riot police with shields and batons outside a police station.

BREAKING: @hkpoliceforce take action, charging towards protesters. We are in an area that’s not Pre-approved for rallies. Fires also started in area where protesters were. pic.twitter.com/UozB4hVdTX — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) August 24, 2019

Frontline protesters - known as "braves" - pulled together a barricade of traffic barriers and bamboo construction poles. As the afternoon wore on some fired stones from slingshots, prompting a charge from police, wielding batons and pepper spray.

Tears gas swept across the road as protesters retreated, leaving a trail of broken bottles and at least one small fire in their wake.

Several of the black-clad protesters were detained as officers swept through.

Hong Kong's police force have become the target of the protesters' ire for their perceived heavy-handed response to the months of demonstrations.



Protesters build barriers as they block a road in Hong Kong's Kowloon Bay, Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Antipathy has soared towards the police, who have used baton charges, rubber bullets and tear gas against hardcore protesters, but are also accused of beating peaceful demonstrators.

The city had appeared to have pulled back from a nosedive into violence, with the last serious clashes taking place a week and a half ago just after the city's airport was paralysed by demonstrators.

But tension rippled across Saturday's march, where a number of frontline radical demonstrators known as "braves" had gathered.

"I understand being peaceful will not solve the problem," 19-year-old student protester Ryan told AFP, giving one name.

"The government won't respond to peaceful protest. If I am arrested it is because I come out to speak for justice."



Protesters build barriers as they block a road in Hong Kong's Kowloon Bay on Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Police chased hundreds of protesters, holding a line underneath a bridge but threatening a new charge.

"I've never seen Hong Kong in such a situation," 65-year-old Dee Cheung told AFP earlier, before explaining why he joined the protests.

"The youngsters who come out have put their future at stake ... they are doing this for Hong Kong.

"There might be some things we don't agree with, like the 'braves' who tend to charge. But let's think about why they do that?"

Protests started against a proposed law that would have allowed extradition to China, but have bled into wider calls for democracy and police accountability in the semi-autonomous city.

CORPORATE CASUALTY

At the airport, all those seeking to enter the terminal had to show valid boarding passes and passports. Train stations feeding the airport, as well as roads to it, were largely clear early on, with a light police presence along some access routes.

Cathay Pacific Airways, which has become the biggest corporate casualty of the protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in the demonstrations, protested against a planned rally by the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions around the airport's "Cathay City" HQ on Monday.

Protesters march from Kwun Tong to Kowloon Bay in Hong Kong, Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

"We have reminded our people that the injunction granted to the Airport Authority of Hong Kong also covers Cathay City, which is the operational hub for our global operations and as such includes facilities that are absolutely critical to our flight operations," it said in a statement.

" ... We have also reiterated to our employees that there is a zero-tolerance approach to any support for or participation in illegal protests, violent activities or overly radical behaviour," it said.

Protesters march from Kwun Tong to Kowloon Bay in Hong Kong, Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

There is no sign of a let-up almost three months after the anti-government demonstrations began. On Friday night, thousands of chanting protesters formed human chains around the city in a peaceful protest dubbed the "Hong Kong Way".

Organisers said 135,000 people took part in the demonstration, inspired by one in 1989 when an estimated two million people joined arms across three Baltic states in a protest against then-Soviet rule that became known as the "Baltic Way" or "Baltic Chain".

Friday's protest, which included people shining lights on sidewalks and atop Kowloon's Lion Rock mountain, followed warnings from Beijing and city leader Carrie Lam to stop the demonstrations and restore order.

Authorities have so far refused to meet any of the protesters' five key demands, including calls for an independent inquiry into police brutality, a full withdrawal of the extradition bill, and full democracy.

Organisers are planning a host of protests in the coming weeks including a mass march, a city-wide strike and class boycotts at universities.