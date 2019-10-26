Tech consultations on parts of US trade deal completed: China's Commerce Ministry

SHANGHAI: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call with U.S. trade officials as both countries confirmed technical consultations on some parts of a trade agreement were basically completed, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 26).

Liu spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday night, the statement said.

The Commerce Ministry said both sides agreed to properly address each other's core concerns.

Both sides confirmed the United States will import Chinese-made cooked poultry and catfish products, while China will lift a ban on U.S. poultry, according to the statement. The two countries also agreed on the application of public health information systems for meat products, according to the statement.

The Commerce Ministry said top negotiators from both nations will hold a phone call again soon, and will continue to have negotiations.

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, China's central bank Governor Yi Gang, and the National Development and Reform Commission's deputy head Ning Jizhe also joined the phone call, according to the statement.



