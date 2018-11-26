Teen dies in freak swing accident in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A 15-year-old girl was killed when her head was stuck between the iron bars of a swing at the Kepong Metropolitan Park in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Nov 24).

Sentul police chief S Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said the freak incident occurred when the teenager was playing with her brother at about 6.30pm at the park.

The platform swing is meant for the disabled or wheelchair users, Malaysian reports said.



The victim was said to have been on the swing before her head was suddenly caught at one of the steel bars, the New Straits Times reported the police chief as saying.



A man points at the swing at the scene of the accident. (Screengrab: YouTube / New Straits Times)

“As a result of the incident, she was bleeding from the ear and head, and passers-by helped free her head from the iron bar,” he said.

He said the girl was then rushed to Selayang Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that the iron bars on the swings at the park were unsafe as they were rusty and in need of repairs.

Resident Amy Kor, 34, claimed that her son had sustained some injuries on his fingers and legs while playing on one of the swings about three years ago.



"It is still premature to say if it is a hazard. We will need to examine the findings of police and fire and rescue department when it is completed," Member of Parliament for Kepong Lim Lip Eng told The Sun Daily.

