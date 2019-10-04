Teen shot in Hong Kong during protests sparked by anti-mask law: Reports

HONG KONG: A second person has reportedly been shot with a live round in Hong Kong on Friday (Oct 4), hours after the government imposed emergency laws designed to quell violent unrest that has roiled the city for four months.

Hong Kong reports say that a 14-year-old teenager was taken to hospital after being shot in the thigh amid a scuffle at Yuen Long.

Hong Kong police issued a late-night statement confirming that a live round was fired at Yuen Long at 9pm but did not state whether this incident was linked to the teen's injury.



The police said that a plainsclothes police officer fell to the ground after being beaten by protesters.

"Facing serious threat to his life, he fired one shot in self-defence," the statement said.



Police also said that he dropped his pistol and magazine on the ground while evading a petrol bomb that was thrown at him.

A video circulating on social media shows a man in a white shirt getting out of his car after protesters surround it shouting "revolt, revolt!". The video ends as a protester jumps on him.

Lead up to the shot that got fired tonight #hongkong pic.twitter.com/V09IstQc5V — Bob Lowe (@FxLowe) October 4, 2019

A second video shows him being beaten by black-clad protesters, before a Molotov cocktail is hurled at him.

The man's clothing catches fire but he escapes the blaze and manages to put out the fire. This was when he drops what appears to be a gun.

Another man rushes from offscreen to retrieve the dropped gun, but the man in white wrestles it away from him.

In a third video, the man, now bloodied, is seen making a call on his mobile phone, before another Molotov cocktail is thrown at him. He then runs off as the video ends.



Police said in the statement that while waiting for reinforcement, another petrol bomb was thrown at the officer and his feet were on fire.

The officer was unable to pick up magazine he had dropped when he retreated. They appealed to the public to return any bullets or bullet casings they find and warned that it was an offence for any person to possess ammunition without a licence.

SECOND REPORTED SHOOTING

The teen is the second person to be shot with a live round in four months of protests that have seen escalating violence.

On Tuesday, Tsang Chi-kin, 18, was hit in the chest during clashes on a day which saw some of the worst violence in almost four months of unrest.



The 18-year-old protester has been charged with rioting.



On Friday, as soon as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the ban on face masks, widespread protests broke out across Hong Kong. Large crowds of mostly office workers blocked roads in the heart of the commercial district.

Some protesters tore down pro-China banners, before clashes erupted throughout the evening. The entire MTR network was also suspended, leaving protesters, locals and Friday night revellers stranded.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the New Territories district of Sha Tin.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters continuing to take aim at mainland Chinese businesses and those with pro-Beijing links, smashing windows and setting fire to the premises.



