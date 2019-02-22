Teen dies after being pierced with bamboo in Malaysia freak accident

MACHANG, Kelantan: A teenager was killed in a freak accident in Malaysia that saw him being pierced in the neck with a bamboo pole on Friday (Feb 22).



Mohd Asri Ajeman, 17, who was with his cousins, bled to death in the incident, which occurred at about 9am in a village in the Machang district of Kelantan.

Mohd Asri was riding pillion with Mohd Fitri Rosdi, 18, while another cousin trailed behind on another motorcycle, said acting Machang district police chief, ASP Mohd Shamsuri Mohd Zain.

Another motorcyclist appeared from the opposite direction, carrying bamboo poles on his shoulder, Mohd Shamsuri added.

“Mohd Fitri attempted to avoid the oncoming motorcycle, but the bamboo pole pierced Mohd Asri’s neck,” he said.

Mohd Asri’s body was taken to Machang Hospital for a postmortem.



