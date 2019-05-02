Maimun Tuan Mat becomes first woman to be appointed Malaysia's Chief Justice

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Court judge Maimun Tuan Mat has become the first woman to be appointed Malaysia's Chief Justice, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday (May 2).

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and after consulting with the Conference of Rulers. She assumed the post on Thursday.

According to the statement, the ceremony for the swearing in and presenting the instrument of appointment before the Agong would be announced by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court upon getting the Agong's assent.



The tenure of Richard Malanjum as Chief Justice ended on Apr 12 after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 66 years and six months, read the statement.

"Deepest thanks to him (Richard Malanjum) for his service in the time he was the Chief Justice," the PMO added in its statement.