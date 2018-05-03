'Vote for peace, vote for unity': UMNO veteran Tengku Razaleigh tells fence sitters

KUALA LUMPUR: "Vote for peace, vote for stability and vote for unity so that you will have progress."

This is the advice from UMNO veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to fence sitters and those who are still undecided on their choice of candidates for Malaysia’s 14th general election on May 9.

Asked how he defined peace, the former finance minister said: “Peace is when we don't interfere with each other’s' lives so that we can tolerate each other as good neighbours and good friends and we can continue living together.”

Tengku Razaleigh, who is fondly known as Ku Li, also reminded voters to think carefully before they choose their candidates as everybody was supposed to try to impress the voters that they were the best and could be trusted.

“But, can they really be trusted? Will you enjoy the kind of stability that you enjoy today if you elect somebody that you don’t know or you know but cannot be trusted to continue running your life?” he said during an interview with the Bernama News Channel for the talk show, The Nation.

“It’s not just your life. It’s the lives of your children, your grandchildren and the future of the country, ” said the 81-year-old Gua Musang UMNO Division chief who is defending the Gua Musang parliamentary seat in Kelantan which he has held since 1974.

When asked on the necessity for fair and free elections to uphold Malaysia’s democratic process, Tengku Razaleigh said the people should be given the freedom to choose whichever representative of parties they thought could be vested with the authority to run the country.

“I think we set up a democracy with the people having the authority or power to make a choice and, therefore, in order to be free to make their choice, we hold an election every five years,” he said.

He said candidates and all parties contesting the election should avoid causing any intimidation or fear to enable the people to be free to make their choice.

“So, we get the best of those people elected from the choice of the people and I think if this is followed through and done properly, then I think we will have a good government,” he said.