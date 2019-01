SHANGHAI: Tesla will recall 14,123 cars in China over airbags that contained parts made by now-defunct Japanese manufacturer Takata, the Chinese market regulator announced on Friday (Jan 18).

Tesla, which recently broke ground on a factory outside Shanghai, has said the move is part of an industry-wide global recall of parts made by Takata, which went bust in 2017 after its airbags were blamed for a number of deaths.