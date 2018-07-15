Thai boys rescued from cave in tears, mourn diver who died

CHIANG RAI: The 12 boys and their coach rescued from a Thai cave were in tears as they mourned the death of an ex-Navy SEAL who died while taking part in the mission, the health ministry said Sunday (Jul 15).

The "Wild Boars" football team are recovering in hospital following 18 days spent inside the Tham Luang cave after entering on Jun 23 and getting trapped by monsoon floodwaters.

Doctors say they are in good health following a successful three-day operation which ended Jul 10 when teams of Thai Navy SEALs and international cave diving experts hauled the last five members of the team to safety.

All the boys cried and expressed their condolences by writing messages on a drawing of Lieutenant Commander Saman and observed one minute of silence for him. (Photo: Thai Public Health Ministry)

The portrait of Samarn Kunan (right), a former Thai navy SEAL who died during a recuse mission to save 12 football boys and their coach at Tham Luang cave complex, is painted on a giant mural in Chiang Rai, Thailand, Jul 14, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

But the lead-up to the final phase of the mission was met with tragedy when volunteer and former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan died on Jul 6 while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave.

Saman was widely hailed as a hero but the boys, aged 11 to 16, were only told about his death on Saturday after a medical team said they were strong enough mentally to handle the news, though many wept after hearing it.

Tributes from Thailand and around the world have poured in for Saman, a triathlete and diver who retired from the military in 2006 and worked at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport before volunteering to help with the rescue in northern Thailand. (Photo: Thai Public Health Ministry)

"All cried and expressed their condolences by writing messages on a drawing of Lieutenant Commander Saman and observed one minute of silence for him," Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, permanent secretary at the health ministry, said in the statement.

"They also thanked him and promised to be good boys."

Volunteer and former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan died on Jul 6 while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave. (Photo: Thai Public Health Ministry)

The specialists who took part in the risky mission to bring the Wild Boars home have expressed shock and surprise that they were able to pull it off, with some fearing that there could have been more casualties.

The resilience of the boys has also been surprising, with health officials conveying a largely positive picture of their recovery. All are expected to leave hospital on Thursday.

The health ministry said the overall condition for the players and coach was normal, though many are still on a course of antibiotics.

Exerts say the boys will need to be monitored for signs of psychological distress that could take months to manifest. (Photo: AFP/Handout)

The boys are said to be in good health and are expected to leave hospital on Thursday (Jul 19). (Photo: AFP/Handout)

Despite the positive assessments so far experts have said they would all need to be monitored closely for signs of psychological distress that could take months to manifest.

They spent nine days in the dark, dank cave before being located by two British divers.

British cave divers, Rick Stanton, Chris Jewell, Connor Roe, Josh Bratchley, Jim Warny, Mike Clayton and Gary Mitchell, arrive back at Heathrow Airport, having helped in the rescue of the 12 boys in Thailand, in London, Britain, Jul 13, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls)

The boys - and their parents - have been advised to spend time with friends and family and not to give media interviews as that could trigger post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

But the interest in their story is unlikely to evaporate overnight, as Hollywood producers are already jockeying to make the film of the saga.

