Thai cave rescue: Another person rescued shows signs of pneumonia

CHIANG RAI: One of the people rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex on Tuesday (Jul 10) has signs of pneumonia, said health officials speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

This comes after officials said they suspected signs of pneumonia in two boys who had been rescued on Sunday.

Advertisement

The first four boys who were rescued on Sunday are all recovering well, with their chest X-rays showing improvement, added one of the officials.

Those with signs of pneumonia may need to remain in hospital for a week, and can rest at home for another week.

In addition, most of the boys lost an "average of 2kg" inside the cave, said one official.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#ThamLuang: Children with signs of pneumonia may need to remain at hospital for a week and can rest at home for another week. Almost all 13 survivors have had high white blood cell count, suggesting infection. All in great spirits, not stressed - Medical team — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 11, 2018

There were no signs of "serious infection" in the second group of boys rescued on Monday, said a health official, adding that the boys were visited by their parents on Wednesday.

#ThamLuang: 1st four boys recovering well. Chest x-ray shows better condition. 2nd group of 4 boys to receive visit by parents today. All remaining 5 didn't have low temperatures when they arrived, only one has signs of pneumonia: Medical team at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 11, 2018

Almost all the 13 people rescued had high white blood cell counts, suggesting infection, said one of the officials. However all of the boys and their coach were in great spirits and not stressed.

"All #ThamLuang survivors are in great spirits probably because they've always stayed together as a team": Medical team on their mental health, adding they've lost about 1-2kg while trapped in caves. All conscious upon arriving at hospital, able to speak https://t.co/5eYUBk3kCL — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 11, 2018

The stunning rescue operation to save all 12 Thai boys and their coach after they were stranded in northern Thailand's Tham Luang cave complex for more than two weeks was concluded on Tuesday, with rescuers successfully evacuating the remaining four boys and the coach.

The 12 boys and their football coach had been stranded in the complex since Jun 23.



READ MORE | Full coverage of the search and rescue operation:

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/topic/Thailand-cave-rescue