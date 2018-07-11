Thai cave rescue: Another person rescued shows signs of pneumonia
CHIANG RAI: One of the people rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex on Tuesday (Jul 10) has signs of pneumonia, said health officials speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.
This comes after officials said they suspected signs of pneumonia in two boys who had been rescued on Sunday.
The first four boys who were rescued on Sunday are all recovering well, with their chest X-rays showing improvement, added one of the officials.
Those with signs of pneumonia may need to remain in hospital for a week, and can rest at home for another week.
In addition, most of the boys lost an "average of 2kg" inside the cave, said one official.
There were no signs of "serious infection" in the second group of boys rescued on Monday, said a health official, adding that the boys were visited by their parents on Wednesday.
Almost all the 13 people rescued had high white blood cell counts, suggesting infection, said one of the officials. However all of the boys and their coach were in great spirits and not stressed.
The stunning rescue operation to save all 12 Thai boys and their coach after they were stranded in northern Thailand's Tham Luang cave complex for more than two weeks was concluded on Tuesday, with rescuers successfully evacuating the remaining four boys and the coach.
The 12 boys and their football coach had been stranded in the complex since Jun 23.
