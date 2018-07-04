New navy video shows Thai cave boys in 'good health'

MAE SAI, Thailand: A new video released Wednesday (Jul 4) filmed in the bowels of a northern Thai cave showed members of a football team greeting the camera and saying they were in good health after their astonishing discovery by divers.

The footage, published by the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page, runs by 11 of the 13 members of the team, each "wais" the camera - a traditional Thai greeting - before introducing themselves by nicknames and saying "I'm in good health".



Several of the boys in the frame are wearing protective foil blankets and are accompanied by a smiling diver in a wetsuit.

The one-minute clip ends on a jovial note, with one of the 12 young footballers saying he was forgotten in the round of introductions, sparking laughter.

The boys appear relaxed and much more alert than when they were when discovered late Monday by British divers, as they took shelter from surging underground waters on a muddy ledge.

Several Navy SEAL divers have deployed along with medics, while the complex process of evacuating the "Wild Boar" team begins.

ORDEAL BEGAN JUN 23

The youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing on Jun 23 after going into the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand following football practice.

Local officials started to look for the boys after they were believed to have become trapped by heavy rains which cut them off from the main entrance.

Thai Navy SEAL divers entered the cave complex on Jun 25 in search of the boys, before international teams joined the search and rescue effort.